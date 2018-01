BRIEF-Textron Says Seen A Turn In Business Jet Demand Environment - Conf Call‍​

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Textron Inc:

* TEXTRON ANTICIPATES LONGITUDE AIRCRAFT CERTIFICATION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* TEXTRON EXPECTS MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS ITS AVIATION, INDUSTRIAL AND SYSTEMS BUEINSSES IN 2018, WITH ABOUT FLAT MARGINS AT THE BELL UNIT - CONF CALL‍​

* TEXTRON EXPECTS BUSINESS JET PRICING TO BE POSITIVE IN 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* TEXTRON SAYS SEEN A TURN IN THE BUSINESS JET DEMAND ENVIRONMENT OVER THE LAST 3 MONTHS, BUT REMAINS CAUTIOUS UNTIL POSITIVE SENTIMENT LEADS TO ORDERS AT A FAIR PRICE - CONF CALL‍​

* TEXTRON SAYS U.S. AIR FORCE IS WORKING ON DETERMINING THEIR NEXT STEPS WITH RESPECT TO IT'S SCORPION OR AT-6 MILITARY AIRCRAFT- CONF CALL‍​