BRIEF-Textron Says With Additional Restructuring, Total Special Charges For Q4 Estimated To Be $55 Mln

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Textron Inc:

* TEXTRON SAYS DECIDED TO TAKE ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS BEYOND THOSE ALREADY INCLUDED IN CO‘S PLAN ON AUGUST 30, 2016 - SEC FILING

* TEXTRON SAYS WITH ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING, TOTAL SPECIAL CHARGES FOR Q4 ESTIMATED TO BE $55 MILLION - SEC FILING

* TEXTRON - NOW EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL SPECIAL CHARGES OF ABOUT $45 MILLION RELATED TO 2016 RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* TEXTRON - RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS INCLUDE FURTHER CONSOLIDATION OF OPERATING FACILITIES, PRODUCT LINES STREAMLINING WITHIN BELL, TEXTRON SYSTEMS & INDUSTRIAL SEGMENTS

* TEXTRON SEES ADDITIONAL GAAP TAX EXPENSE IN Q4 OF $250 MILLION - $300 MILLION RELATED TO REVALUATION OF NET DTA, RELATED ITEMS Source text: (bit.ly/2AyVuid) Further company coverage: