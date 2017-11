Nov 16 (Reuters) - Texwinca Holdings Ltd:

* HY‍ profit attributable HK$172.4 million versus HK$410.1 million

* HY ‍revenue HK$4.08 billion versus HK$3.89 billion

* ‍Co declared an interim dividend of HK20.0 cents per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: