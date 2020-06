June 19 (Reuters) - Texwinca Holdings Ltd:

* TEXWINCA HOLDINGS - PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$169.1 MILLION VERSUS HK$320.4 MILLION

* TEXWINCA HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE HK$7.63 BILLION VERSUS HK$8.21 BILLION

* TEXWINCA - COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO AFFECT BUSINESS PERFORMANCE SIGNIFICANTLY IN H1 OF 2020