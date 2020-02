BRIEF-Texwinca Holdings Says Textile Manufacturing Factory In Dongguan Of Guangdong Province Resumed Production

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Texwinca Holdings Ltd:

* GROUP’S TEXTILE MANUFACTURING FACTORY IN DONGGUAN OF GUANGDONG PROVINCE HAS RESUMED PRODUCTION SINCE 10 FEB

* TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATION OF CERTAIN STORES IN MAINLAND CHINA FOR PREVENTION AND CONTROL OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* PREPARING TO GRADUALLY RESUME FULL OPERATION AND PRODUCTION

* REMAINING EMPLOYEES EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FACTORY SOON FOLLOWING SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS BECOMES MORE CONTAINED

* GROUP'S CAUSAL APPAREL RETAILING OPERATIONS WERE DIRECTLY AFFECTED DUE TO OUTBREAK