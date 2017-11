Nov 9 (Reuters) - TF BANK:

* CHANGE OF CEO AT TF BANK: MATTIAS CARLSSON APPOINTED ACTING CEO

* ‍CEO DECLAN MAC GUINNESS HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE TF BANK​

* ‍A RECRUITMENT PROCESS FOCUSED ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE APPOINTMENT OF A PERMANENT CEO HAS BEEN INITIATED.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)