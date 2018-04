April 26 (Reuters) - TF Bank AB:

* Q1 TOTAL OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 18.1 % TO SEK 140.9

* Q1 LOAN PORTFOLIO AMOUNTED TO SEK 3,519 MILLION ON 31 MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 11.5 % SINCE YEAR-END

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 11.9 % TO SEK 48.6 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 35.3 % TO SEK 147.8 MILLION