April 25 (Reuters) - Tf1:

* Q1 RESULTS ENABLES CO TO CONFIRM FORECAST OF AVERAGE ANNUAL PROGRAM COST OF € 960MLN (EXCLUDING MAJOR SPORTING EVENTS) FOR 5 UNENCRYPTED CHANNELS OVER 2018-2020

* CONFIRMS FORECAST OF ACTIVITIES GROWTH EXCLUDING. ADVERTISING OF THE 5 FREE-TO-AIR CHANNELS, WHICH SHOULD REPRESENT AT LEAST 1/3 OF CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2019

* CONFIRMS TARGET FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN IN 2019 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)