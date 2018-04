April 25 (Reuters) - Television Francaise 1 SA:

* Q1 REVENUE EUR ‍​499.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 503.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RECURRING OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​38.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 24.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 RESULTS ENABLES CO TO CONFIRM 2018 FORECAST OF A RISE IN RECURRING OPERATING MARGIN RATE FOR GROUP (EXCLUDING MAJOR SPORTING EVENTS)