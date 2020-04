BRIEF-TF1: Q2 2020 to be strongly impacted by COVID-19

April 29 (Reuters) - TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 SA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 493.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 553.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 42.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 24.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FIRST QUARTER IMPACTED BY THE INITIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* NET DEBT AT 31 MARCH 2020 WAS €27.7 MILLION BEFORE LEASE OBLIGATIONS8 AND €127.7 MILLION AFTER LEASE OBLIGATIONS

* ONGOING CRISIS WILL HAVE A VERY STRONG IMPACT ON THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 ACROSS ALL OF OUR ACTIVITIES

* WE HAVE A ROBUST FINANCIAL POSITION, WITH LOW DEBT AND ACCESS TO BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITIES

* IN ADDITION, RESUMPTION OF OUR NORMAL ACTIVITIES COULD BE A SLOW AND GRADUAL PROCESS.

* SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO GROUP WAS €1,588.6 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2020 OUT OF BALANCE SHEET TOTAL OF €3,476.1 MILLION