BRIEF-TF1 Q4 Operating Profit Down At 64.0‍​ Million Euros

Feb 16 (Reuters) - TF1:

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 64.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 67.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP EUR 51.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 55.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES FROM 2018 ONWARDS: GROWTH IN CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN AT GROUP LEVEL (EXCLUDING MAJOR SPORTING EVENTS)‍​

* Q4 REVENUE EUR 658.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 636.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES AVERAGE ANNUAL COST OF PROGRAMMES REDUCED TO €960 MILLION (EXCLUDING. MAJOR SPORTING EVENTS) FOR 5 UNENCRYPTED CHANNELS FOR 2018-20 PERIOD‍​

* CONFIRMS AMBITION TO DELIVER GROWTH IN REVENUE FROM ACTIVITIES OTHER THAN ADVERTISING ON 5 UNENCRYPTED CHANNELS‍​

* OTHER ACTIVITIES EXPECTED TO ACCOUNT FOR AT LEAST ONE-THIRD OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN 2019

* CONFIRMS TARGET OF DOUBLE-DIGIT CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN IN 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO ASK THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 19 APRIL 2018 TO APPROVE DIVIDEND OF €0.35/ SHARE

* IN 2018 WILL CARRY EXCLUSIVE UNENCRYPTED COVERAGE OF 28 MATCHES FROM THE FOOTBALL WORLD CUP ACROSS ITS CHANNELS

* ADVERTISING REVENUE FROM FIVE UNENCRYPTED CHANNELS AMOUNTED TO €1,480.5 MILLION (+1.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR) IN 2017

* REVENUE FOR THE BROADCASTING SEGMENT REACHED €1,713.6 MILLION IN 2017

* IN DISTRIBUTION, WILL OFFER TF1 PREMIUM (CONTENT PLUS NEW SERVICES) TO ALL OPERATORS‍​