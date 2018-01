Jan 30 (Reuters) - TF1:

* SIGNATURE OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BOUYGUES TELECOM

* TWO GROUPS RENEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS CONCERNING TF1‘S THEME CHANNELS: HISTORY, TV BREIZH AND USHUAIA TV

* DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT INCLUDES TF1 PREMIUM AND ADDITIONAL SERVICES