Sept 26 (Reuters) - TF1

* OLIVIER CHIABODO FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST HIS FORMER EMPLOYER, TF1, FOR MORAL HARASSMENT WITH PUBLIC PROSECUTOR OF NANTERRE‍​

* AS SOON AS TF1 BECOMES AWARE OF TERMS OF COMPLAINT, IT WILL ENGAGE LEGAL ACTION IN RESPECT OF MR. CHIABODO‘S COMPLAINT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)