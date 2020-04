April 1 (Reuters) - Television Francaise 1 SA:

* GIVEN THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19, THE TF1 GROUP IS WITHDRAWING THE PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION AT THE AGM ON 17 APRIL

* WITHDRAWING THE 2020 OBJECTIVES

* THE BOARD RETAINS THE OPTION OF REVIEWING THE SITUATION IN AUGUST TO ASSESS WHETHER A DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION IS POSSIBLE

* WITHDRAWS OUR TWO OBJECTIVES FOR 2020 FY: DOUBLE-DIGIT CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN, AND COST OF PROGRAMMES OF €985 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/33YTTm6 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)