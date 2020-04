April 9 (Reuters) - TONNELLERIE FRANCOIS FRERES SA:

* DISPOSES OF COMFORTABLE CASH POSITION OF ABOUT EUR 60 MILLION

* IN MEDIUM TERM, GIVEN LACK OF VISIBILITY TO DATE, THE GROUP TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS ITS OBJECTIVES

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: IMPACT OF CRISIS WILL BE RELATIVELY SMALL ON CURRENT FY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)