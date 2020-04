April 15 (Reuters) - TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TFF PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES COOPERATIVE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT (CRADA) WITH THE UNITED STATES ARMY MEDICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES (USAMRIID) FOR USE OF ITS THIN FILM FREEZING TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

* TFF PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO, USAMRIID WILL COLLABORATE OVER A 3-YEAR PERIOD TO INVESTIGATE THIN FILM FREEZING