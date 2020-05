May 14 (Reuters) - TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TFF PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS RESULTS

* TFF PHARMACEUTICALS INC - MAINTAINS CLINICAL PROGRESS WITH LEAD PROGRAMS, VORICONAZOLE INHALATION POWDER AND TACROLIMUS INHALATION POWDER

* TFF PHARMACEUTICALS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.20