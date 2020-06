June 29 (Reuters) - TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TFF PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST HUMAN DOSING WITH TACROLIMUS INHALATION POWDER AND TOPLINE DATA FOR VORICONAZOLE INHALATION POWDER

* TFF PHARMACEUTICALS - VORICONAZOLE DOSES OF UP TO 80 MG/DOSE IN HEALTHY NORMAL VOLUNTEERS WERE SHOWN TO BE SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED