BRIEF-TFS Financial Corp Reports Qtrly EPS Of $0.08

April 30 (Reuters) - TFS Financial Corp:

* TFS FINANCIAL CORP - DAVID S. HUFFMAN, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF COMPANY, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS RETIREMENT EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

* TFS FINANCIAL CORP - PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO ON DATE OF HUFFMAN’S RETIREMENT

* TFS FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08

* TFS FINANCIAL CORP - NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $71.7 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND $70.3 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017

* TFS FINANCIAL - PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS A CREDIT OF $4.0 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 VERSUS CREDIT OF $6.0 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31,2017