March 29 (Reuters) - T&G Global Ltd:

* APPOINT GARETH EDGECOMBE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ‍PETER LANDON-LANE WILL BE ACTING CEO EFFECTIVE 16 APRIL 2018 UNTIL EDGECOMBE STARTS

* ACCEPTED THOMAS BARGETZI’S WISH TO STEP DOWN AS ACTING CEO ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: