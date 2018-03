March 22 (Reuters) - T&G Global Ltd:

* T&G’S PIPFRUIT DIVISION HAS AGREED A LONG-TERM APPLE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CEDENCO FOR PROCESSING APPLES

* ‍CONFIRMS SALE OF PROCESSED FOODS BUSINESSES TO CEDENCO FOODS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED​

* TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED

* T&G IS ALSO IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING T&G FOODS’ APPLE JUICE CONCENTRATE FACILITY IN NELSON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: