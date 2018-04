April 20 (Reuters) - T&G Global Ltd:

* TRANSACTION WITH SEEKA VALUED AT ABOUT NZ$40 MILLION

* SEEKA WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF T&G’S ZESPRI SHARES, CURRENTLY VALUED AT ABOUT NZ$2 MILLION

* TRANSACTION WILL GIVE RISE TO AN ESTIMATED ONE-OFF GAIN ON SALE OF ASSETS OF NZ$7.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: