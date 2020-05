BRIEF-Tg Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results From The Unity-Cll Phase 3 Study Evaluating The Combination Of Umbralisib And Ublituximab (U2) For The Treatment Of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THE UNITY-CLL PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING THE COMBINATION OF UMBRALISIB AND UBLITUXIMAB (U2) FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA

* TG THERAPEUTICS - UNITY-CLL TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT, WILL BE STOPPED EARLY FOR SUPERIOR EFFICACY OBSERVED AT INTERIM ANALYSIS

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - PFS BENEFIT SEEN ACROSS BOTH PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED AND RELAPSED/REFRACTORY PATIENT POPULATIONS

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - REGULATORY SUBMISSION AND FULL DATA PRESENTATION TARGETED BY YEAR-END 2020

* TG THERAPEUTICS - INDEPENDENT DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD CONDUCTED INTERIM ANALYSIS, MADE RECOMMENDATION TO STOP TRIAL EARLY BASED ON POSITIVE RESULTS

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - SECONDARY ENDPOINTS, INCLUDING SAFETY, WERE NOT REVIEWED BY DSMB