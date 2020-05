BRIEF-TG Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

May 14 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL 6 MILLION SHARES IN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING

* TG THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF UBLITUXIMAB AND UMBRALISIB

* TG THERAPEUTICS - ALSO INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND POTENTIAL IN-LICENSE, ACQUISITION, DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF OTHER PHARMA PRODUCTS