FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces successful outcome from first pre-planned interim analysis
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces successful outcome from first pre-planned interim analysis

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces successful outcome from the first pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB of the DLBCL cohort in the unity-NHL PHASE 2B trial

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍DSMB recommends continued enrollment in TGR-1202 + TG-1101 arm and no further enrollment into single agent TGR-1202 arm​

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍single agent TGR-1202 arm will be replaced with triple combination of TG-1101, TGR-1202 and bendamustine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.