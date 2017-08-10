FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces successful outcome from first pre-planned interim analysis
Sections
Featured
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
California wildfires
Firefighters gain edge in battle with deadly California blazes
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 11:41 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces successful outcome from first pre-planned interim analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces successful outcome from the first pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB of the DLBCL cohort in the unity-NHL PHASE 2B trial

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍DSMB recommends continued enrollment in TGR-1202 + TG-1101 arm and no further enrollment into single agent TGR-1202 arm​

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍single agent TGR-1202 arm will be replaced with triple combination of TG-1101, TGR-1202 and bendamustine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.