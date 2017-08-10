BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces successful outcome from first pre-planned interim analysis

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces successful outcome from the first pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB of the DLBCL cohort in the unity-NHL PHASE 2B trial

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍DSMB recommends continued enrollment in TGR-1202 + TG-1101 arm and no further enrollment into single agent TGR-1202 arm​

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍single agent TGR-1202 arm will be replaced with triple combination of TG-1101, TGR-1202 and bendamustine​