June 17 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR UMBRALISIB AS A TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED MARGINAL ZONE LYMPHOMA OR FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* TG THERAPEUTICS - BLA/NDA SUBMISSION FOR U2 IN CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA TARGETED BY END OF YEAR