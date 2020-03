BRIEF-TG Therapeutics Expects To Report Topline Results From Phase 3 Ultimate I & II Trials In Rms, In Second Half Of 2020

March 3 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TG THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES ITS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC. 31, 2019, WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CO’S PLANNED OPERATIONS WELL INTO 2021

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ULTIMATE I & II TRIALS IN RMS, IN SECOND HALF OF 2020

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE ROLLING NDA SUBMISSION FOR UMBRALISIB IN PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED MZL AND FL, IN FIRST HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: