May 29 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - ADDITION OF UBLITUXIMAB TO IBRUTINIB COMPARED TO IBRUTINIB MONOTHERAPY SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED ORR

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - AT A MEDIAN FOLLOW-UP OF 41.9 MONTHS, MEDIAN PFS WAS NOT REACHED IN UBLITUXIMAB PLUS IBRUTINIB ARM