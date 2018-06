BRIEF-TG Therapeutics, Novimmune Announce Global Agreement For Development And Commercialization Of Anti-CD47/ Anti-CD19 bispecific antibody

June 20 (Reuters) - Novimmune SA (IPO-NOVI.S):

* TG THERAPEUTICS AND NOVIMMUNE SA ANNOUNCE GLOBAL AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF A NOVEL ANTI-CD47/ ANTI-CD19 BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANIES WILL JOINTLY DEVELOP PRODUCT ON A WORLDWIDE BASIS, FOCUSING ON INDICATIONS IN AREA OF HEMATOLOGIC B-CELL MALIGNANCIES

* TG THERAPEUTICS - CLINICAL TRIALS ON TG-1801 ARE EXPECTED TO COMMENCE LATER THIS YEAR OR EARLY IN 2019

* TG THERAPEUTICS - TO MAKE UP-FRONT & MILESTONES PAYMENTS BASED ON EARLY CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* TG THERAPEUTICS - TO BE RESPONSIBLE FOR COSTS OF CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF PHASE II