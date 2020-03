March 5 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR UMBRALISIB FROM THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR THE TREATMENT OF FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - LOOK FORWARD TO COMPLETION OF ROLLING SUBMISSION FOR UMBRALISIB IN MZL & FL TARGETED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR