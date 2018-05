BRIEF-TG Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.59

May 8 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, AND INTEREST RECEIVABLE WERE $109.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.59

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.44 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TG THERAPEUTICS-CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, INVESTMENT SECURITIES, INTEREST RECEIVABLE ON HAND AS OF MARCH 31, SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH MID-2019