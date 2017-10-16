FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics ‍says FDA confirms accelerated approval for TG-1101 based on overall response rate a review issue
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics ‍says FDA confirms accelerated approval for TG-1101 based on overall response rate a review issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG Therapeutics provides update on fda meeting for genuine phase 3 trial

* TG Therapeutics - co ‍has met with U.S. FDA regarding use of results from genuine phase 3 trial to support bla filing for approval of TG-1101​

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍fda confirmed that accelerated approval for TG-1101 based on overall response rate would be a review issue ​

* TG Therapeutics - ‍FDA asked co to consider future available therapy in risk/benefit analysis in future BLA filing that may impact accelerated approval

* TG Therapeutics - co, FDA also discussed potential use of progression free survival results from genuine trial to support full approval of TG-1101​

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍plans to have a follow-up meeting with FDA to discuss use of PFs endpoint in more detail before end of year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.