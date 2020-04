BRIEF-TGS Updates On Quarterly Dividend And Coronavirus Impact

April 8 (Reuters) - TGS NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA :

* PRELIMINARY Q1 2020 NET REVENUES AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* EXPECTS NET SEGMENT REVENUES FOR Q1 OF 2020 TO BE APPROXIMATELY USD 152 MILLION

* MULTI-CLIENT INVESTMENTS FOR QUARTER ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY USD 138 MILLION WITH A PREFUNDING RATE OF 61%.

* FIRST MONTHS OF 2020 HAVE DEMONSTRATED HOW OUR INDUSTRY CAN BE IMPACTED BY UNEXPECTED EVENTS THAT HAVE A DRAMATIC IMPACT ON ECONOMIC GROWTH

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 VIRUS HAS LED TO AN UNPRECEDENTED DECLINE IN GLOBAL DEMAND FOR OIL AND GAS.

* EXPECTS A VERY CHALLENGING MARKET IN 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE Q1 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAYABLE IN MAY FROM USD 0.375 PER SHARE TO USD 0.125 PER SHARE

* BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE SITUATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMPANY’S DIVIDEND POLICY AND FURTHER DEVELOPMENTS OF COVID-19

* COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE 2020 MULTI-CLIENT INVESTMENTS TO APPROXIMATELY USD 325 MILLION FROM AN ORIGINAL GUIDANCE OF APPROXIMATELY USD 450 MILLION

* EXPECTS A REDUCTION IN CASH OPERATING COST OF APPROXIMATELY 35% COMPARED TO 2019 PROFORMA NUMBERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)