May 25 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International PCL:

* MINISTRY OF FINANCE REDUCED SHAREHOLDING IN CO TO BE LOWER THAN 50%

* AFTER REDUCTION IN STAKE, CO WILL CEASE TO BE STATE ENTERPRISE

* MINISTRY OF FINANCE DISPOSED 3.17% OF CO’S ISSUED SHARES TO VAYUPAK FUND 1

* MINISTRY OF FINANCE WILL STILL BE MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF CO & HOLDS 47.86% OF CO'S TOTAL ISSUED & PAID-UP SHARES