BRIEF-Thai Airways International Says Prepared Plans To Temporarily Suspend Ops On Various Routes

March 25 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International PCL :

* HAS TO REDUCE FLIGHTS AND TRAFFIC PRODUCTION DUE TO DECREASED NUMBER OF PASSENGERS REFLECTING OPERATIONS OF CO

* STILL OPERATES CARGO SERVICE IN SOME ROUTES & TO OPERATE CHARTER FLIGHT IF PASSENGERS STRANDED OR ON GOVERNMENT REQUEST

* MAY ARRANGE SPECIAL FLIGHTS IF THERE ARE LOT OF PASSENGERS LEFT BEHIND & BEEN COORDINATED BY RELEVANT GOVERNMENT AGENCIES

* PREPARED PLANS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS ON VARIOUS FLIGHT ROUTES