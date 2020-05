BRIEF-Thai Beverage Clarify It Has No Intention Of Selling Its Businesses In Vietnam

May 29 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL:

* CLARIFY THAT CLAIMS THAT CO IS SEEKING A BUYER FOR ITS BUSINESSES IN VIETNAM ARE ENTIRELY WITHOUT MERIT

* CLARIFY THAT CO HAS NO INTENTION OF SELLING ITS BUSINESSES IN VIETNAM IN ANY WAY

* REFERS TO MEDIA ARTICLES IN VIETNAM REGARDING CO SEEKING BUYER FOR ITS BUSINESSES IN VIETNAM

* CO HAS BEEN EXPLORING AVENUES TO OPTIMISE ASSET PORTFOLIO INCLUDING POTENTIAL LISTING OF ITS BEER BUSINESS

* POTENTIAL LISTING OF BEER BUSINESS WILL BE REVIEWED, EVALUATED WHEN GLOBAL ECONOMIC SITUATION & OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: