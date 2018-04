April 24 (Reuters) - Central Pattana PCL:

* SAYS PLANS 5 BILLION BAHT ($158.98 million) INVESTMENT IN RETAIL LUXURY MALL, EXPECTS TO OPEN IN Q3 2019

* SAYS LOCATED NEAR SUVARHANBHUMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND TARGETS 35 PERCENT TOURIST CUSTOMER BASE Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.4500 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)