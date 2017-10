Thailand’s housing developer Sansiri Pcl:

* Says plans to launch 16 new housing projects worth more than 39 billion baht ($1.16 billion) in H2

* Says H1 sales up more than 20 percent y/y, or about 15 billion baht

* Maintains sales target of 36 billion baht this year Further company coverage: ($1 = 33.71 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring)