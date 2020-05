May 18 (Reuters) - Thai Group Holdings PCL:

* QTRLY NET PREMIUM EARNED 3.14 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 3.21 BILLION BAHT

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN 3.13 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 3.49 BILLION BAHT

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 137.6 MILLION BAHT VERSUS PROFIT OF 22.5 MILLION BAHT