Nov 16 (Reuters) - Thai Hotelier Erawan Group Pcl:

* Says expects 2017 revenue growth of 7 percent, better net profit than 2016

* Says maintains investment plan of 10 billion baht ($303.21 million) from 2016 to 2020

* Says plans to have more than 85 hotels by end-2020 vs 48 hotels at end-September Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.98 baht) (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring)