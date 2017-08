June 27 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl

* Says it expects loan growth of 4-6 percent this year, and 6-7 percent next year

* Says expects 2017 non-performing loans at between 3.3 percent and 3.4 percent of total loans Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; Writing by Orathai Sriring)