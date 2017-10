Thailand’s LH Bank, a unit of LH Financial Group Pcl , says:

* Expects loan growth of 6-10 percent this year, and more than 10 percent next year

* To curb non-performing loans at less than 2 percent of lending this year, from slightly more than that level currently

* Sees banking sector’s bad debt rising in second half from smaller- and medium-sized businesses Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring)