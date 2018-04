April 10 (Reuters) - Thai Nippon Rubber Industry PCL :

* BOARD APPROVED CO TO ENTER LICENSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH UNITED MEDICAL DEVICES, LLC

* THE TOTAL VALUE OF THE TRANSACTION WILL NOT EXCEED $15 MILLION

* DEAL TO BUY RIGHTS AND ASSUME OBLIGATIONS FOR SALE AND MARKETING CONDOMS AND LUBRICANT GEL UNDER "PLAYBOY" TRADEMARK