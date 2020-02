BRIEF-Thai Oil Posts FY Net Profit Of 6.52 Billion Baht

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Thai Oil PCL:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 364.33 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 392.17 BILLION BAHT

* FY NET PROFIT 6.52 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 10.38 BILLION BAHT

* INVESTMENT PLAN FROM 2020 TO 2023 WITH TOTAL EXPENDITURE OF US$ 3,438 MILLION

* 2020 TO 2023 INVESTMENT PLAN MOSTLY CONSISTS OF CLEAN FUEL PROJECT EXPENDITURE OF US$3,270 MILLION

* EXPECTS Q1 CRUDE OIL PRICES TO BE LOWER THAN Q4 AS MARKET CONCERNED ABOUT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WHICH COULD AFFECT ECONOMY AND OIL DEMAND

* H1 2020 GROSS REFINERY MARGIN LIKELY TO BE SOFTER THAN H2 2019 DUE TO LOWER PETROLEUM PRODUCT DEMAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* IN Q1 PARAXYLENE MARKET EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FROM Q4/19 DUE TO RECOVERING DEMAND IN ASIA