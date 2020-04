April 1 (Reuters) - Thai Plaspac PCL:

* OPERATION OF UNIT TPAC PACKAGING INDIA PRIVATE LTD SCALED DOWN TO SUPPORT CONTAINMENT OF PANDEMIC COVID 19

* 4 OUT OF 5 MANUFACTURING PLANTS OF TPAC INDIA HAVE BEEN CLASSIFIED AS UNITS PRODUCING ESSENTIAL COMMODITIES, ARE STILL IN OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: