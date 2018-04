April 18 (Reuters) - Quality Houses PCL:

* SAYS EXPECTS 10 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH THIS YEAR, PLANS 15 NEW PROJECTS WORTH 13 BILLION BAHT ($416.13 MILLION)

* SAYS PLANS TO OPEN HOTEL IN PATTAYA IN Q4 WORTH 1 BILLION BAHT Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.2400 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)