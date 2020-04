April 29 (Reuters) - Thai Rayon PCL:

* THAI RAYON PCL- UPDATES ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CO’S PERFORMANCE

* THAI RAYON PCL- DEMAND FOR PRODUCT REDUCED DUE TO LOCK DOWN MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY COUNTRIES WHERE CO EXPORTS NEARLY 97% OF ITS PRODUCT

* THAI RAYON PCL - LOWER DEMAND RESULTED INTO LOWER PRODUCTION CAPACITY UTILIZATION FROM 2ND WEEK OF APRIL 2020 ONWARDS