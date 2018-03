March 26 (Reuters) - Thai Developer Singha Estate:

* SAYS PLANS TO MAKE HOTEL ARM PUBLIC BY 2019, WITH ASSETS OF 20 BILLION BAHT ($641.85 million)

* THAI SINGHA ESTATE SAYS EXPECTS REVENUE TO REACH 20 BILLION BAHT BY 2020

* SAYS PLANS REIT FOR COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PROPERTY SUNTOWER BY 2020 Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1600 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)