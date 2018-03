March 12 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Thonburi Healthcare Group Pcl:

* SAYS TARGETS 20 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018 FROM 6.61 BILLION BAHT ($211.11 million) LAST YEAR

* SAYS STUDYING EXPANSION IN MIDDLE EAST, EUROPE Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3100 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)